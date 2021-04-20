Heat wave unlikely for 4-5 days: IMD

Widespread rain and thunderstorms were expected in the western Himalayan region and parts of the north-western plains from Tuesday to Thursday with heatwave conditions unlikely anywhere for the next four to five days, according to the India Meteorological Department.

A fresh western disturbance from Tuesday was likely to bring widespread rainfall/snowfall likely in the western Himalayan region from Tuesday to Thursday. Isolated to scattered rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds were expected in adjoining plains of northwest India during the same period. Hailstorms were likely in these areas on Tuesday. Isolated heavy rainfall was expected in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on April 21. A dust storm was expected in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Temperatures have been normal or near-normal in most parts of north-western India because of five western disturbances this month. The last one started impacting the region on April 14. Many parts of the north-western plains including Delhi received thunderstorms and light rain last week.

Scattered to widespread rainfall activity was very likely in northeast India during the next two days along with isolated heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh for two days. Severe thunderstorm activity along with strong gusty winds was also expected in the region during the same period.