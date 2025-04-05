Heatwave alert over parts of NW India including Delhi until April 8: IMD

A gradual rise in maximum temperature by 3-5°C is expected over parts of northwest and central India until April 8, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. The highest maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at Bhuj, 44.5°C. (File photo)

Heatwave to severe heat wave is likely to be over Madhya Pradesh, South Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and adjoining west Uttar Pradesh around April 7-8.

On Friday, the maximum temperatures were hovering around 40-44°C over some parts of Saurashtra and Kutch, at isolated places over southwest Rajasthan, north Gujarat Region; 36-39°C in many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, UP, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, east Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, Maharashtra; 32-35°C over Punjab, west Assam, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Karnataka and 20-25°C over Western Himalayan Region.

The highest maximum temperature on Friday was recorded at Bhuj, 44.5°C.

“There is an anticyclone over Arabian sea. The wind from that anticyclone are blowing toward Rajasthan and Gujarat. These are very hot winds. Heat to severe heat wave can be expected over several parts of western India. Delhi-NCR will remain dry and also be impacted by these weather conditions. We can expect a heat wave over Delhi also. This is definitely very early. This time we recorded heat waves in March which is unusually early,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather.

According to IMD forecast, there is a red category warning for entire Gujarat region on April 6 and 7; orange category warning for Rajasthan and Yellow category warning for several parts of NW India including Delhi.

A red category warning implies that local authorities should take action to prevent heat related emergencies; an orange warning implies that authorities should be prepared to act, and a yellow warning implies that authorities should keep a watch on extreme temperatures.

On March 31, IMD forecast a hot summer with above normal day and night temperatures are likely over most parts of the country along with above normal heat wave days especially over northwest and east India during April to June.

Meanwhile, an upper air cyclonic circulation lay over northeast Assam and neighbourhood. A cyclonic circulation is lying over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric level. A north-south trough is running from north Madhya Maharashtra to north Tamil Nadu across Interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric level.

Under the influence of these systems and confluence of moist winds from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal. Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) is likely over Kerala, Mahe, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and northeast India until April 9 and Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand during April 7 to 9. An isolated hailstorm is likely over Assam and Meghalaya on April 6 and Bihar on April 8.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from April 8.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) likely over Western Himalayan region.