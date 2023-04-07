IMD predicts isolated heatwave conditions from April 13

Isolated heatwave conditions are likely over parts of northwest and east India on some days between April 13 and 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Rains in the second half of March kept the temperatures in check in Delhi. (PTI)

Maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degree Celsius over most parts of the country, including northwest India, during this period, the weather body said. It is likely to be below normal over interior parts of north Peninsular and adjoining central India.

“Now, northwest India and most parts of central India are seeing dry conditions. The thunderstorms have stopped and we are not expecting any Western Disturbance. Now, temperatures are near normal but since dry conditions are expected to continue, heat will rise and a heatwave may set in over isolated parts of northwest and east India after a week,” IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said.

Maximum temperatures are in the range of 38-40 degree Celsius over interior Maharashtra, north interior Karnataka, Telangana and interior Odisha. They are below normal by 2-3 degree Celsius over northwest India, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and near normal over rest parts of the country.

Temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-4 degree Celsius over many parts of northwest, central and east India in the next five days, becoming near normal over most parts of the country, except over interior Maharashtra, north interior Karnataka, Telangana and interior Odisha where it would be above normal by 2-3 degree Celsius. No heat wave conditions are likely over any part of the country in the next five days.

A trough/wind discontinuity is running from central Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels. A cyclonic circulation is also lying over central parts of south Rajasthan. Under the influence of these synoptic features, light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Maharashtra in the next three days.

Isolated hailstorm is also very likely over interior Maharashtra on April 7, IMD said.

“There will be a gradual rise in temperatures now. Some weather activity is still continuing over central and west India. During the next two days, temperatures will be normal and above normal thereafter. After five to seven days, isolated heat wave conditions may develop over northwest India and towards the third week of April, over Delhi,” Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology, Skymet Weather, said.