Heavy rain in parts of Telangana, moderate rain forecast for next 4 days

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Mahabubnagar, Jangaon, Nagarkurnool, Vikarabad and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts of Telangana on Friday, a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department said.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts later in the day, the IMD said.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at most places over the state in the next four days, it further said. The cyclonic circulation over west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast persists and now extends up to 4.5 kilometres above mean sea level. Peddavangara in Mahabubabad district received the highest rainfall in the state at 118 mm.