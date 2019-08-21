e-paper
Heavy police force deployed in MP’s Sagar after Ambedkar statue vandalised

Tension rose in Bandri village on Wednesday after villagers lodged a protest following the vandalisation of the statue.

india Updated: Aug 21, 2019 19:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Sagar
A decade-old statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar in Bandri village of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh was vandalised Tuesday night.
A decade-old statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar in Bandri village of Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh was vandalised Tuesday night.(Representative image/HT Photo)
         

The administration in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh deployed heavy police force in Bandri village on Wednesday after tension rose following the vandalisation of a statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar, officials said.

The decade-old statue of the architect of India’s Constitution was vandalized Tuesday night, police said. Villagers lodged a protest and sat on a dharna near the vandalized statue on Wednesday.

Police have registered an FIR against unidentified people and deployed a heavy force at the village to avert any untoward incident.

Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) at Malthaun in Sagar NK Koli said, “Villagers alleged that this was for the second time when the Ambedkar statue was vandalised in the village. We are investigating the matter and trying to nab the accused. A CCTV camera will be installed near the statue now to check recurrence of such incidents,” said Koli.

The statue had been repaired after it was vandalized the first time.

Local BJP MLA and former home minister Bhupendra Singh said, “A new statue will be installed and nearby area will be developed as a park.”

“It is very unfortunate incident. We have demanded that police should send the miscreants behind the bar within 48 hours,” said Congress leader Surendra Chaudhary.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 19:35 IST

