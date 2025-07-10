Heavy rain in Gurugram kills 5 overnight; 3 died due to electric shock

Five people died, three of them of electric shock, in separate incidents during the rain overnight in Gurugram, police said Thursday. Several places in Gurugram reported waterlogging issues as well as heavy rain pounded Delhi-NCR overnight. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The victims were a graphic designer, a security staff, an autodriver, and two labourers.

Akshat Jain, from Vishwas Nagar in Delhi, worked as a graphic designer in a private firm in Gurugram. He was returning from a gym to his room in Vatika City in Sector 49 Wednesday night, when he came in contact with an electric pole near Ghasola village and received a shock.

Jain was rushed by passersby to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

A case was filed at Sector 50 Police Station after Jain's family accused the power department of negligence.

Pawan Kumar, a resident of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh, was crossing the Genpact Chowk as it rained, when he accidentally touched a pole and was electrocuted.

The Sukhrali village native was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved, police said.

Prashant, a resident of Shahjahanpur in UP, lived in the New Colony area, and had come to visit his uncle's son in Arjun Nagar colony in rain.

When he started walking after getting off his bike, his foot touched the shutter of a nearby shop, and received a shock as electricity ran through the metal sheet. He too died.

Around 3 am Thursday, Vanshika, a security staff at the Delhi international airport, was returning home in a cab along with a security guard and a co-worker. Her colleague got down at her home near Sector 10.

After dropping her, the driver headed towards Khandsa to drop Vanshika home, but due to rain, which made it hard to see the road ahead, he drove the car into the divider.

All three car occupants sustained wounds in the collision and were rushed to a hospital, where Vanshika was declared dead.

The fifth to die in yesterday's rain was 27-year-old Shailendra, an auto driver from UP's Kannuaj.

Shailendra fell into an open sewer, hidden underneath the collected rainwater, and died.

The incident took place Wednesday night near gate-2 of Sheeshpal Vihar, said police.

An FIR was registered at Sadar Police Station in connection with his death.