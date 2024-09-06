Heavy rain inundates key Gurugram roads, brings parts of city to standstill

A heavy spell of rain around 7 am on Friday inundated key roads in Gurugram and led to severe waterlogging that brought parts of the city to a standstill ahead of the rush hour. Waterlogging was reported from Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near Narsinghpur, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Basai, Hero Honda Chowk, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Subhash Chowk. Office-goers bore the brunt of the downpour. (HT PHOTO)

Commuters struggled to navigate through the flooded roads, and office-goers bore the brunt of the downpour amid traffic snarls.Anamika Chauhan, a mother of two, said she was on the road for over an hour before dropping her kids at school. “The traffic was barely moving, and the buses ahead were stuck. It was stressful knowing the kids would be late, and there was nothing we could do,” she said.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the administration was doing its best. “We are aware of the inconvenience caused by the rain, and our teams from GMDA [Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority], MCG [the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram], and the district administration have been deployed across the city to minimise disruption. Pumps have been set up at key waterlogging hotspots, and we are monitoring the situation.”

Teams from GMDA and MCG focused on critical waterlogging-prone areas but the heavy rains overwhelmed the system.

Narhari Singh Bangar, MCG commissioner, acknowledged the city’s infrastructure limitations. “Our personnel have been deployed at locations like Rajiv Chowk, Khandsa, Hero Honda Chowk, Millennium Metro Station, Subhash Chowk, Sector 15, Pataudi Road, Sector 10 and Signature Tower—areas prone to waterlogging. While we have set up pumps and coordinated with traffic police to clear jams, the underlying drainage issues need more substantial long-term solutions.”

Commuters said waterlogged roads were a recurring problem every monsoon. Vijay Yadav, a commuter from Sector 56 to Cyber City, said, “The waterlogging is a massive problem every time it rains. I was stuck on Golf Course Extension Road for nearly 45 minutes. While the authorities are doing their best to pump out water, the real issue is the drainage system, which needs a major overhaul.”

Police personnel were deployed early on the waterlogging prone stretches to manage the situation, said officials.

Anita Verma, who commutes by bus to Udyog Vihar, said nothing has changed in the last 10 years. “It is the same situation every year. My bus was delayed for over an hour because of the waterlogged roads. It is frustrating that there has not been any real progress. We need better drainage systems, not just temporary fixes.”

The administration promised to address the waterlogging issues. GMDA officials said they monitored vehicular movement through their Integrated Control and Command Centre. “We are working on improving the city’s drainage infrastructure, but it takes time. Long-term solutions are in the works, and we hope to see significant improvements soon,” said an official.

Residents urged authorities to implement permanent solutions as the city continues to face the challenges of poor urban infrastructure.