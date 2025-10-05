Heavy rain, landslides hit West Bengal's Darjeeling: Several dead, iron bridge collapses

Several people have died amid the heavy rains and landslides in West Bengal's Darjeeling on Sunday. Furthermore, due to the excessive rainfall, an iron bridge also collapsed. While an exact number has not been revealed, local reports say at least six people have been confirmed dead in Mirik due to the landslides.(X)

As per a report by India Today, the iron bridge over the Balason River at Dudhia, connecting Siliguri and Mirik, has collapsed and brought traffic to a halt.

Several killed amid heavy rain in Bengal

BJP leader Raju Bista, who is also the MP for Darjeeling, stated that there have been several deaths and loss of properties due to the heavy rainfall. While an exact number has not been revealed, local reports say at least six people have been confirmed dead in Mirik due to the landslides.

"I am extremely anguished to learn about the massive damages caused due to extremely heavy rainfall in many parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. There have been deaths, and loss of properties, and damages to the infrastructure. I am taking stock of the situation, and in touch with the relevant authorities," Bista wrote on X.

Red alert for parts of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a red alert for the sub-Himalayan district, along with Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.

As per the warnings issued for Sunday, a red alert is on for Alipurduar, and an orange alert for heavy rainfall is active for Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri.

However, as per the nowcast, from RMC Kolkata, a red alert for extremely heavy rain is active for Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar till 12 noon.