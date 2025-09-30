Search
Heavy rain hits Delhi NCR; roads waterlogged, airlines issue advisory

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 30, 2025 01:33 pm IST

According to the India Meteorological Department, the weather is likely to remain generally cloudy with light rain or drizzle in Delhi NCR through the day.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Tuesday morning, bringing much-needed respite from the hot and humid weather amid the festive season.

Apart from the relief from high temperatures, the heavy rainfall also inundated parts of Delhi.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Apart from the relief from high temperatures, the heavy rainfall also inundated parts of Delhi.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Apart from Delhi, parts of Noida and Ghaziabad also received heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning. The weather turned windy followed by heavy downpour in the national capital.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the weather is likely to remain generally cloudy with light rain or drizzle in Delhi NCR through the day.

While Delhi and Gurugram are under orange alert till 2.55 pm, Noida and Ghaziabad are under yellow alert.

Apart from the relief from high temperatures, the heavy rainfall also inundated parts of Delhi. Zakhira underpass in the national capital was waterlogged following rainfall, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Airlines issue advisory

IndiGo issued an advisory after rainfall in Delhi, saying that flight operations might get disrupted due to the extreme weather. The airline also asked passengers to leave a bit early if they have a flight to catch, keeping road conditions in mind.

“Persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting #Delhi, leading to possible delays in flight operations. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve,” IndiGo wrote in a post on X.

“If you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Please also allow for additional travel time, as road conditions may be slower than usual. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding. Your comfort and safety remain our top priority,” it added.

Air India also said that flight operations to and from Delhi might get impacted due to heavy rainfall in the city. It also asked passengers to check the status of their flight online and “allow extra time for your journey due to possible slow moving traffic.”

The Delhi Airport said in an advisory released at 11.56 am that as of now, the flight operations are normal and that their on-ground teams are “working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free”.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Heavy rain hits Delhi NCR; roads waterlogged, airlines issue advisory
