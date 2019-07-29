Heavy rainfall likely in central India, east remains marooned

Heavy showers lashed large swathes of the country on Sunday, with nine more people dying in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan, while there was no let up in the flood situation in Assam and Bihar where the deluge has claimed 209 lives this monsoon season.

Rains also lashed Madhya Pradesh where a 10-year-old boy was swept away in a swollen nullah in Sehore district on Sunday, officials said.

Widespread intermittent rains in Jammu and Kashmir led to suspension of the Amarnath yatra from three main base camps for the fourth successive day, with the weatherman predicting snowfall in the cave area, officials said.

The metrological department has forecast heavy downpour in Odisha in the next one week in the wake of a possible low pressure, following the existing cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. Delhi experienced a humid day, with the maximum and minimum temperatures settling at 34.4 and 25.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD has forecast “extremely heavy” rainfall in Maharashtra, Odisha and parts of north Gujarat on Monday.

The department has also issued warning for fishermen in Gujarat and advised them against venturing into the sea in north, west central and southwest parts of the state till August 1 due to gusty winds.

In Maharashtra, heavy rains over the past four days in Nashik region has led to water in Gangapur Dam reaching 74% of its storage capacity, an official said.

In Jaipur’s Sanganer area, two boys drowned in a waterbody while one death was reported from Jodhpur, the official said.

Floods in Assam claimed one more life in Barpeta district, mounting the toll to 82 so far.

In Bihar, the deluge has affected over 85 lakh people even though the toll remained 127 for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 01:24 IST