Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Heavy rains in Punjab's Pathankot; educational institutions closed

PTI |
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 11:15 am IST

Several villages near the India-Pakistan border in Pathankot district of Punjab have been affected after the water level in Ujh, Ravi rivers, and rivulets rose.

The Pathankot district administration on Monday declared a holiday in all educational institutions in the wake of incessant rains, officials said.

Due to heavy rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh since Saturday night, the situation in villages situated along the Indo-Pak border in Pathankot district has become critical.(HT Photo)
Due to heavy rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh since Saturday night, the situation in villages situated along the Indo-Pak border in Pathankot district has become critical.(HT Photo)

Several villages near the India-Pakistan border in Pathankot district of Punjab have been affected after the water level in Ujh, Ravi rivers and rivulets rose following heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

"Keeping in mind the continuous rains in Pathankot district, a holiday is declared in all government/non-government schools, colleges and other educational institutions of Pathankot district on August 25," read an order issued by Pathankot Deputy Commissioner, Aditya Uppal.

Punjab Cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Sunday visited the affected areas to take stock of the situation and assured the people that the state government would give compensation for any loss.

Because of heavy flow of water in the Ujh, Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets, the situation in villages along the Indo-Pak border was grim.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Heavy rains in Punjab's Pathankot; educational institutions closed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On