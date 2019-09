Heavy rains inundate Mumbai; average September rainfall exceeded in 4 days

india

Heavy rain pounded Mumbai on Wednesday, bringing the city to a halt. Train services were affected while streets were waterlogged, leading to traffic jams. In just 4 days, rainfall received by Mumbai exceeded the average rainfall for the entire month of September. Between 8 am and 2 pm on Wednesday, the island city received 100.97 mm rainfall, eastern suburbs received 131.49 mm rain, and western suburbs received 145.65 mm rainfall. The National Disaster Response Force rescued 1,300 people from Bail Bazar in Kurla after the Mithi river swelled.

