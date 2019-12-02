e-paper
Heavy rains likely to continue in Tamil Nadu for next 24 hours

The Met department has issued a red alert for seven districts — Chennai, Thiruvallur, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Thoothukkudi, Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli.

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 14:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Water logged street in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on Monday.
Water logged street in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai on Monday. (ANI File Photo )
         

Heavy to very heavy showers are likely to continue for the next 24 hours in Tamil Nadu where at least 20 people have lost their lives since Saturday in rain-related incidents.

A well marked low pressure area over southwest Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression which will bring widespread and heavy rainfall over several parts of Peninsular India.

“Under the influence of an active easterly wave, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and heavy falls at several places over Kerala, Mahe and

Lakshadweep during next 24 hours,” the India Meteorological Department bulletin on Monday said.

At least 15 people were killed early on Monday morning when a wall collapsed in a village near Mettupalayam town in Coimbatore district.

Five people had lost their lives on Saturday and Sunday as torrential rain lashed Tamil Nadu.

The Met department has issued a red alert for seven districts — Chennai, Thiruvallur, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Thoothukkudi, Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli.

Schools and colleges have been closed in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram, Nilgiris, Thoothukudi and Kancheepuram.

Universities such as Madras University, Anna University and Annamalai University in Chidambaram have postponed. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

