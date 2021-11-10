Heavy rain, thunderstorm likely to batter Chennai on Wednesday: IMD

Several places in Tamil Nadu such as Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvannamalai along with Puducherry will see thunderstorm along with heavy to extremely heavy rainfalls on Wednesday under the influence of the low pressure area in south Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department’s forecast. The thunderstorm and rains are likely to continue till Thursday as the low pressure area intensifies into a depression over the next 12 hours.

Tamil Nadu witnessed extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday as well, under the influence of the same system. IMD’s warning of extremely heavy rainfall of more than 20 cm in 24 hours in the region was spot on with Karaikal (Puducherry) recording 27 cm rainfall and Nagapattinam 24 cm, between 08:30 am on November 9 and 05:30 am on November 10.

“Isolated extremely heavy falls (>20 cm) are very likely over different districts of Central and Northern parts of Coastal Tamil Nadu till 11th November,” IMD forecast had said.

On November 7, Chennai received 21cm of rainfall, the highest recorded in a day in November since 2015, when floods in Chennai left people marooned for a week. Several areas of the state capital are inundated due to the recent spell of heavy rainfall.

According to the latest forecast, light to moderate rainfall will also be seen over Kerala and south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The low pressure system will continue moving northwestward and is likely to reach the Tamil Nadu coast on November 11. Another low pressure area is likely to develop over the South Andaman Sea on November 13 and move northwestwards towards the mainland over the next 48 hours, the met department said.

The low pressure system will lead to rough conditions in the Bay of Bengal and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the seal off Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coast till November 11, according to the bulletin. IMD has also said that the rains under the influence of the system may reduce visibility, lead to traffic jams due to water-logging, and cause some damage to vulnerable structures. The met department has also suggested restricting recreational activities near the coast.