    Heavy snow forecast forces Air India to cancel flights to New York, Newark

    The airline cited a significant impact on flight operations and added its dedicated teams will extend all assistance to the affected passengers

    Updated on: Jan 24, 2026 5:57 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    The Air India on Saturday announced the cancellation of its flights to and from the East Coast of the United States (US) for two days amid a massive storm forecast and heavy snowfall in New York and New Jersey, citing the safety, well-being, and convenience of passengers and crew.

    A winter storm swept across the US, impacting air travel. (AP)
    A winter storm swept across the US, impacting air travel. (AP)

    “In view of the safety, well-being and convenience of our passengers and crew, all Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on January 25 [Sunday] and 26 [Monday],” Air India said in an advisory on X. Air India is the sole Indian carrier with direct flights to the US.

    A winter storm swept across the US, impacting air travel. Thousands of flights been cancelled in view of the storm forecast. A fresh storm with heavy snow is forecast for New York, New Jersey, and adjoining areas from early Sunday morning to Monday. The airline said it will have a significant impact on flight operations and added its dedicated teams will extend all assistance to the affected passengers.

