Heavy snow forecast forces Air India to cancel flights to New York, Newark

The Air India on Saturday announced the cancellation of its flights to and from the East Coast of the United States (US) for two days amid a massive storm forecast and heavy snowfall in New York and New Jersey, citing the safety, well-being, and convenience of passengers and crew. A winter storm swept across the US, impacting air travel. (AP)

“In view of the safety, well-being and convenience of our passengers and crew, all Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on January 25 [Sunday] and 26 [Monday],” Air India said in an advisory on X. Air India is the sole Indian carrier with direct flights to the US.

A winter storm swept across the US, impacting air travel. Thousands of flights been cancelled in view of the storm forecast. A fresh storm with heavy snow is forecast for New York, New Jersey, and adjoining areas from early Sunday morning to Monday. The airline said it will have a significant impact on flight operations and added its dedicated teams will extend all assistance to the affected passengers.