Hemant Soren set to return as chief minister of Jharkhand

Chief minister Champai Soren was likely to resign on Wednesday to pave the way for Hemant Soren’s return as Jharkhand’s top elected official days after the latter was released on bail, people aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Former chief minister Hemant Soren walked out of prison after the Jharkhand high court granted him bail on June 28. (PTI)

The people added that formalities for the new government formation would begin accordingly and a unanimous decision in this regard was taken at the legislature party meeting of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance at Champai Soren’s residence. Hemant Soren, Congress’s Jharkhand in charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir were among those who attended the meeting.

“Chief minister Champai Soren is likely to resign tonight [Wednesday] and formalities for new government formation would begin accordingly,” said a JMM leader said.

Champai Soren took over as the chief minister of the JMM, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance government on February 2, three days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Hemant Soren on January 31 over money laundering charges in connection with an alleged land scam. Hemant Soren walked out of prison after the Jharkhand high court granted him bail on June 28.

Hemant Soren has maintained that he was falsely implicated and that a conspiracy was hatched against him that forced him to spend five months in jail. He alleged that those who raised their voice against the central government were being suppressed.