Hemkunt Foundation's oxygen centre in Gurugram allegedly ransacked by 'local goons'

Hemkunt Foundation on Thursday made an appeal on social media after its oxygen relief centre in Haryana's Gurugram was reportedly destroyed by "local goons" who further proceeded to damage belongings at the site. Harteerath Singh, community development director at the Hemkunt Foundation, appealed to netizens for help, explaining that in order to continue helping Covid-19 patients in dire need of oxygen, the organisation needs urgent access to 20,000 square feet of land at or near the City Centre of Gurugram.

Hemkunt Foundation, in its posts on social media, also attached photos that show that the oxygen relief centre in Gurugram was allegedly vandalised and ransacked by the unidentified "goons". However, the motive behind such an action has not yet been known.

A video, posted from the Hemkunt Foundation's official handles on Facebook and Twitter at around 1pm on Thursday, carried Harteerath Singh's appeal to the internet space, as he described how the unidentified miscreants ransacked the organisation's Gurugram centre.

"At the O2 centre of the Hemkunt Foundation in Gurgaon, there's a nasty group of people and local goons who removed us forcefully," Singh explained, pointing to the series of beds behind him meant for Covid-19 patients. "They've torn down our tents, our banners, boards and there's a lot of damage that has been done," he added.

"We at Hemkunt Foundation are requesting you," Singh continued, "We urgently need access to 20,000 square feet of land near the City Centre of Gurgaon, so that we can continue serving the people. And we know that we have done all of this together, but now we need your support again."

The Hemkunt Foundation, the NGO working on emergency humanitarian aid, had started its oxygen relief seva amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis in India. The organisation came to the aid of several Covid-19 patients who were faced their plight particularly during the lethal, more infectious second wave of the pandemic in and around the national capital.