Karnataka High court issues interim stay on returning wild animal artifacts

Bengaluru: The prohibited items under the Wildlife Protection Act include tiger claws, skin, elephant tusks, deer antlers, etc. (REUTERS)

The Karnataka high court issued an interim order staying the state government’s directive, which mandated the return of wildlife artifacts before April 9. The order provides relief to farmers and estate owners in Malnad districts who possess these artifacts as part of their tradition.

The order was issued following a writ petition filed by Virajpet Congress President Pattada Ranji Poonacha and coffee grower Kodimaniyanda Kuttappa, a native of Kakkabbe village in Madikeri.

“Forest produce, deeply intertwined with local culture and traditions, holds significant emotional value for the people of Chikmagalur, Shimoga, Hassan, and Kodagu districts. Items like deer antlers and bison antlers, collected over generations, are not just relics but integral components of religious rituals and folk traditions, such as the Kombat ritual and accompanying dance performances during harvest festivals in Kodagu,” the petition argued.

However, recent amendments to the National Forest Wildlife Conservation Act of 1972 by the state government have reasserted the prohibition on possessing wildlife products, categorizing it as a punishable offence. Unlike previous instances in 1993 and 2003 where declarations could be made for possession, the current law mandates the return of such items without provision for declaration.

This move sparked confusion and opposition among various organisations, communities, and temple committees in Kodagu. While many sought exemptions to retain these items, the government remained steadfast in its stance, citing legal obligations.

“The agricultural community, particularly the Kodavas, have a tradition of offering pooja during temple annual festivals with deer antlers,” advocate Kottangada Somanna, who represented the petitioners, said.

“The Kodavas have a tradition of keeping antlers at home, which they have owned for generations, as during the British era, it was not an offence to kill wild animals. During the earlier era in Malnad region, farmers killed animals that destroyed crops. The government should allow them to keep artifacts instead of directing them to return them by respecting their religious affiliation,” he added.

The local residents maintained that the government withdraws its order.

“We have owned a deer horn for over 100 years, but I did not declare it to the forest department in 1993 and 2003,” said 72-year-old Palangappa, a coffee grower in Ponnampet. “I give antlers to the temple committee during the annual pooja of the Iggutappa temple. Kodavas perform the traditional dance during post-harvest festivals; Hence, the government should allow the holders of such artifacts to keep them,” he added.