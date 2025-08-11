Drama at INDIA bloc protest, Akhilesh jumps Delhi Police barricade, Rahul detained

Dramatic scenes unfolded at the INDIA bloc protest to the Election Commission of India on Monday, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav seen jumping over a police barricade and Congress MPs Rahul along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi getting detained as Delhi Police stopped the leaders marching from Parliament. While Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav jumped a police barricade, Congress MPs Rahul along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi got detained(ANI and HT photo)

The protest march was being carried out by Opposition bloc INDIA against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Follow INDIA bloc protest march live updates

INDIA bloc's protest march to the Election Commission of India (EC) was met by Delhi Police barricades shortly after the leaders left from Parliament, led by Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi.

Ahead of the opposition's march to the Election Commission over "poll fraud", Delhi Police on Monday said no one has sought permission for holding the protest.

A group of over 300 MPs from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were participating in the march which began at around 11:30 am.

Delhi police deployed personnel and put up barricades at multiple points along the route to maintain order and prevent any untoward incident during the INDIA bloc protest march.

Additional security vehicles and quick reaction teams were also stationed in the vicinity of the EC office and surrounding roads to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The protest march comes days after Rahul Gandhi's press conference of last Thursday, in which he presented what he termed as an “atom bomb” of proofs over poll body resorting to "vote chori".