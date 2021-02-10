IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Railways clocks highest-ever freight loading of 119.79MT in January
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
india news

Railways clocks highest-ever freight loading of 119.79MT in January

The Railways’ freight load, for the last few months, has crossed last year’s for the same period. It is expected that the cumulative freight load this year will surpass last year’s freight loading figures, the ministry noted
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:26 AM IST

Indian Railways registered its best ever freight load in a month, with 119.79MT in January 2021, surpassing its previous best of 119.74MT in March 2019, indicating an “economic upswing”, the ministry of railways said on Tuesday.

The Railways’ freight load, for the last few months, has crossed last year’s for the same period. It is expected that the cumulative freight load this year will surpass last year’s freight loading figures, the ministry noted.

The national carrier had suspended the operations of regular passenger trains since March 25 last year; only special passenger trains have been plying since May 2020. Railways’ freight trains, however, have been operating since the lockdown.

Also Read | West Bengal got highest-ever allocation in rail budget: Piyush Goyal

As per the ministry’s data till Monday for February, 2021, Indian Railways’ load amount was 30.54 million tonnes, which includes 13.61 million tonnes of coal, 4.15 million tonnes of iron ore, 1.04 million tonnes of foodgrains, 1.03 million tonnes of fertilizers, 0.96 million tonnes of mineral oil and 1.97 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker).

“It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make freight movement attractive. Covid-19 has been used by Indian Railways an opportunity to improve all-round efficiency and performance,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Also, to attract new business and incentivise other existing clients, the ministry of railways has held meetings with top leadership of iron and steel, cement, power, coal, automobiles and logistics service providers. Also, business development units at zonal and divisional levels and the near-doubling of freight speed is contributing to sustainable growth momentum,” it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan tunnel following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, on February 9. (PTI)
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan tunnel following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, on February 9. (PTI)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: What we know so far about the rescue operations

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:40 AM IST
At least 174 people are still missing; 35 of them are inside the 1.7km tunnel at the Tapovan power project where two days of excavation has failed to make much headway
READ FULL STORY
Close
Allahabad High Court called the dismissal order a 'vindictive in nature'(ANI Photo)
Allahabad High Court called the dismissal order a 'vindictive in nature'(ANI Photo)
india news

Home guard dismissed for showing affection to LGBT partner reinstated by court

By JItendra Sarin | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:34 AM IST
  • The court said the dismissal was in violation of the Navtej Singh Johar ruling of the Supreme Court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A special team of doctors from SSKM Hospital conducts the rapid antibody test to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata in this file photo.(ANI Photo)
A special team of doctors from SSKM Hospital conducts the rapid antibody test to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata in this file photo.(ANI Photo)
india news

India records 11,067 new Covid-19 cases as tally tops 10.85 million

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:23 AM IST
According to the Union health ministry figures on Wednesday morning, 94 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Niranjan Patnaik said the Congress will also raise the issues of the border dispute between Odisha and neighbouring states. In picture - Patnaik stages a demonstration against Centre's farm reform laws.(PTI)
Niranjan Patnaik said the Congress will also raise the issues of the border dispute between Odisha and neighbouring states. In picture - Patnaik stages a demonstration against Centre's farm reform laws.(PTI)
india news

Congress calls for seven-hour Odisha bandh on February 15 over rising fuel price

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:20 AM IST
State Congress president Niranjan Patnaik said on Tuesday that the shutdown would begin from 7am and continue till 1pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CEO Jack Dorsey said Twitter is diagnosing the issue of hacked accounts in an apparent bitcoin scam.(Reuters File Photo)
CEO Jack Dorsey said Twitter is diagnosing the issue of hacked accounts in an apparent bitcoin scam.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

Twitter explains why it didn't take action on some handles despite Centre's push

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:38 AM IST
"We took a range of enforcement actions — including permanent suspension in certain cases — against more than 500 accounts," Twitter said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nurse fills Covidshield dose in injection before administrating after the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Kolkata.(ANI)
A nurse fills Covidshield dose in injection before administrating after the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Kolkata.(ANI)
india news

No new Covid-19 deaths in 7 states and UTs in last 3 weeks

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anjali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:11 AM IST
"India reported only 0.5 per cent new deaths per million in the last seven days. This apart, there were 58 new cases per million populations reported in the last seven days," health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chamoli: Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel, following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI02_09_2021_000292B)(PTI)
Chamoli: Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel, following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI02_09_2021_000292B)(PTI)
india news

‘Way ahead difficult’: Rescue op at Tapovan tunnel continues, 30 feared trapped

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Thirty two bodies have so far been recovered and at least 206 people are missing following the glacier burst in Uttarakhand that led to flash floods in the Chamoli district on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, on February 9. (PTI)
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, on February 9. (PTI)
india news

Rishiganga disaster may have involved ice, rock avalanche: Met organisation

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:10 AM IST
The flash flood in Uttarakhand’s Rishiganga valley was not the first such avalanche from these slopes. Experts have identified a similar but much smaller event in 2016
READ FULL STORY
Close
Polling for the first phase of the Gram Panchayat polls in Andhra Pradesh for 2,723 sarpanch and 20,157 ward member positions in 12 districts began on Tuesday.(PTI/ File photo)
Polling for the first phase of the Gram Panchayat polls in Andhra Pradesh for 2,723 sarpanch and 20,157 ward member positions in 12 districts began on Tuesday.(PTI/ File photo)
india news

Phase 1 of Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections records 82% polling

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:02 AM IST
The Commission applauded the efforts made by the Collectors and District Authorities, Superintendents of Police and the Observers. The Commission complimented the poll staff for their zeal and diligence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
india news

Railways clocks highest-ever freight loading of 119.79MT in January

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:26 AM IST
The Railways’ freight load, for the last few months, has crossed last year’s for the same period. It is expected that the cumulative freight load this year will surpass last year’s freight loading figures, the ministry noted
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man holds the flags of India and the US flag in New York. (Representative image) (REUTERS)
A man holds the flags of India and the US flag in New York. (Representative image) (REUTERS)
india news

US closely monitoring India-China border disputes: State Dept

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:42 AM IST
"We note the ongoing talks between the governments of India and China," State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in the rally ''Europe Climate Strike'' in Brussels, Belgium, March 6, 2020. (Representative image) (REUTERS)
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in the rally ''Europe Climate Strike'' in Brussels, Belgium, March 6, 2020. (Representative image) (REUTERS)
india news

Breach of privilege for calling 'Greta Thunberg persona non grata'

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:42 AM IST
Chowdhury's comment came after a controversy erupted after climate activist Greta Thunberg had last week posted the "toolkit" in a tweet which she later deleted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

SC issues notice to Centre on petition to define 'minority'

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:41 AM IST
It has also challenged the validity of section 2(C) of National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992, which gives unbridled power to the Centre to declare any community minority arbitrarily.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Healthcare workers test teachers and school workers for the coronavirus disease in Buenos Aires, Argentina (Reuters File Photo )
Healthcare workers test teachers and school workers for the coronavirus disease in Buenos Aires, Argentina (Reuters File Photo )
india news

India’s daily Covid-19 toll below 100, here’s which states are contributing most

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Delhi was among 15 states and union territories that didn’t record any death linked to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Piyush Goyal. (File photo)
Union minister Piyush Goyal. (File photo)
india news

As Twitter seeks talks, ministers and celebrities move to Indian-made app Koo

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Union minister Piyush Goyal, his colleague Ravi Shankar Prasad, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former cricketer Anil Kumble and spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev are among other prominent Koo users
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP