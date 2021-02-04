West Bengal got highest-ever allocation in rail budget: Piyush Goyal
- He also said due to the non-availability of land as many as 34 projects in the state have received only token allotment in the Budget 2021-22.
The allocation of ₹6,636 crore to poll-bound West Bengal in the rail budget is the highest the state has ever received, Union railways minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.
Goyal also blamed successive state governments for the delay in rail projects in the state. According to the ministry, West Bengal has 53 on-going projects including new lines, gauge conversion, doubling projects costing ₹48,275 crore for 4463 km.
He also said due to the non-availability of land as many as 34 projects in the state have received only token allotment in the Budget 2021-22.
“The allocation for West Bengal is the highest ever in the history of Indian Railways. It is 2.5 times the average amount allocated between Budget 2009-2014 and 26 per cent more than last year. Projects there remain incomplete or are delayed because the state governments-- first it was the Left Front government and now the TMC-- have been unable to provide land to us. Projects which are 45 years old are pending in the state...I appeal to Mamatadidi to expedite the process and give us land,” Goyal said at a press conference.
“Once someone became a minister, he would announce projects without first checking if there were funds available, if land was available and if the project was feasible. That is the reason why none of the projects which were announced then could be completed and there would be major cost overruns. So, inspired by politics this harmed the railways. Now, we have decided that we will start a project only after we have the land required for it,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On farmers' protest, Sonakshi Sinha says 'don't give in to that narrative'
- The actor took to Instagram to express her disapproval towards tweets posted by celebrities from the film industry and sportspersons who criticised western celebrities who were tweeting in support of farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021-22 will fuel entrepreneurial spirit among Indians: Sitharaman
- The finance minister on Monday unveiled a Union Budget providing significant increase in health and capital expenditure to boost the economy that contracted by 23.9% in the first quarter of the current financial year mainly because of a 68-day nationwide lockdown since March 25, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demands President's rule in Jharkhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DGCA allows agri dept to fly drones over 100 districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Closely monitoring developments in Myanmar, says India
- The Ministry of Externa Affairs also said that India is also engaged on the Myanmar issue as a member of the UN Security Council.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal got highest-ever allocation in rail budget: Piyush Goyal
- He also said due to the non-availability of land as many as 34 projects in the state have received only token allotment in the Budget 2021-22.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress upset with party MP’s remarks against Kerala CM
- The ruling CPI(M) has sought an apology from Kannur's Congress MP Sudhakaran for his comments against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Serious matter': What BJP leaders said on Greta Thunberg's toolkit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear Sonu Sood's plea against HC order on illegal construction notice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stranded in Chinese waters, 16 more Indian sailors to return home
- Twenty-three sailors stranded on MV Jag Anand, which was at anchorage near Jingtang port since June 13 last year, returned this month after a crew change was arranged at a Japanese port. Now, the 16 sailors stranded on MV Anastasia since September 20 will return after a crew change.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India again asks Sri Lanka to stick to commitments on developing port terminal
- India, Japan and Sri Lanka had signed an agreement in 2019 on jointly developing the East Container Terminal (ECT) of Colombo port.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear bail plea of comedian Munawar Faruqui tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: BJP replicating Tripura model in poll-bound Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight-year-old girl found murdered in Kolkata day after she went missing
- Locals alleged that someone known to the victim committed the crime because it would be difficult for anyone to kidnap a child from the lane which remains crowded.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air 'very poor' for third day in row in NCR region
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox