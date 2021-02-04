IND USA
Union minister Piyush Goyal said people know Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to double the income of farmers.(Arvind Yadav/HT File Photo)
india news

West Bengal got highest-ever allocation in rail budget: Piyush Goyal

  • He also said due to the non-availability of land as many as 34 projects in the state have received only token allotment in the Budget 2021-22.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:15 PM IST

The allocation of 6,636 crore to poll-bound West Bengal in the rail budget is the highest the state has ever received, Union railways minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Goyal also blamed successive state governments for the delay in rail projects in the state. According to the ministry, West Bengal has 53 on-going projects including new lines, gauge conversion, doubling projects costing 48,275 crore for 4463 km.

He also said due to the non-availability of land as many as 34 projects in the state have received only token allotment in the Budget 2021-22.

“The allocation for West Bengal is the highest ever in the history of Indian Railways. It is 2.5 times the average amount allocated between Budget 2009-2014 and 26 per cent more than last year. Projects there remain incomplete or are delayed because the state governments-- first it was the Left Front government and now the TMC-- have been unable to provide land to us. Projects which are 45 years old are pending in the state...I appeal to Mamatadidi to expedite the process and give us land,” Goyal said at a press conference.

“Once someone became a minister, he would announce projects without first checking if there were funds available, if land was available and if the project was feasible. That is the reason why none of the projects which were announced then could be completed and there would be major cost overruns. So, inspired by politics this harmed the railways. Now, we have decided that we will start a project only after we have the land required for it,” he added.

Sonakshi Sinha in her Instagram Story shared statements that said that the issues of suspension of internet and basic amenities for farmers at Delhi’s borders have now attracted global attention. (Prasad Naik/HT Archives)
india news

On farmers' protest, Sonakshi Sinha says 'don't give in to that narrative'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:55 PM IST
  • The actor took to Instagram to express her disapproval towards tweets posted by celebrities from the film industry and sportspersons who criticised western celebrities who were tweeting in support of farmers.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses industrialists during FICCI's National Executive Committee Meeting via video conferencing in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Budget 2021-22 will fuel entrepreneurial spirit among Indians: Sitharaman

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:53 PM IST
  • The finance minister on Monday unveiled a Union Budget providing significant increase in health and capital expenditure to boost the economy that contracted by 23.9% in the first quarter of the current financial year mainly because of a 68-day nationwide lockdown since March 25, 2020.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey speaking in the Lok Sabha.
india news

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demands President's rule in Jharkhand

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Dubey was speaking during the zero hour in Lok Sabha.
DRDO has been able to successfully develop passive and active anti-drone technology to either disable or shoot down enemy drones.(HT Archive)
india news

DGCA allows agri dept to fly drones over 100 districts

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Apart from drone-based images, High Spatial Resolution Satellite data, Biophysical Models, Smart Sampling, CropSnap, IoT, etc. are also being used in this large-scale pilot study.
Men hit pots during a night protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
india news

Closely monitoring developments in Myanmar, says India

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:22 PM IST
  • The Ministry of Externa Affairs also said that India is also engaged on the Myanmar issue as a member of the UN Security Council.
india news

West Bengal got highest-ever allocation in rail budget: Piyush Goyal

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:15 PM IST
  • He also said due to the non-availability of land as many as 34 projects in the state have received only token allotment in the Budget 2021-22.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a protest meet in solidarity with farmers protesting in New Delhi against the Centre's new farm laws in Thiruvananthapuram Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (PTI Photo)
india news

Congress upset with party MP’s remarks against Kerala CM

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • The ruling CPI(M) has sought an apology from Kannur's Congress MP Sudhakaran for his comments against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Prakash Javadekar said the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg points towards a serious issue. (PTI)
india news

'Serious matter': What BJP leaders said on Greta Thunberg's toolkit

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:55 PM IST
Prakash Javadekar, Meenakshi Lekhi commented on Greta Thunberg's tweet as Delhi Police filed an FIR against the creator of the document.
Actor Sonu Sood(File photo)
india news

SC to hear Sonu Sood's plea against HC order on illegal construction notice

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:42 PM IST
The actor has stated in his plea that his application for conversion has been approved by the Municipal Commissioner subject to Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) permission.
A total of 39 Indian sailors were stranded on two merchant vessels off Chinese ports for months because of the trade row between China and Australia. (FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Stranded in Chinese waters, 16 more Indian sailors to return home

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:34 PM IST
  • Twenty-three sailors stranded on MV Jag Anand, which was at anchorage near Jingtang port since June 13 last year, returned this month after a crew change was arranged at a Japanese port. Now, the 16 sailors stranded on MV Anastasia since September 20 will return after a crew change.
The Sri Lankan government gave in to pressure from labour unions, which are opposed to a joint venture with Indian and Japanese investors having a 49% stake in the ECT, and decided to run the terminal as a fully owned operation of the Sri Lanka Port Authority (SLPA). (AFP PHOTO)
india news

India again asks Sri Lanka to stick to commitments on developing port terminal

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:14 PM IST
  • India, Japan and Sri Lanka had signed an agreement in 2019 on jointly developing the East Container Terminal (ECT) of Colombo port.
Supreme Court of India (File photo)
india news

SC to hear bail plea of comedian Munawar Faruqui tomorrow

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Faruqui and four others were arrested on January 1 following a complaint by a BJP MLA's son that alleged objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year's day. One more person was arrested subsequently.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata. (PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: BJP replicating Tripura model in poll-bound Bengal

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
india news

Eight-year-old girl found murdered in Kolkata day after she went missing

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:44 PM IST
  • Locals alleged that someone known to the victim committed the crime because it would be difficult for anyone to kidnap a child from the lane which remains crowded.
Vehicles move amid the dense fog with low visibility as the air quality decreases, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Air 'very poor' for third day in row in NCR region

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:40 PM IST
The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Thursday was 338 in Ghaziabad, 322 in Noida, 312 in Greater Noida, 308 in Faridabad and 303 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.
