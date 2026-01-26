High-octane ‘bike daredevils’ steal the show at Delhi Republic Day parade | Video

A high-octane display by motorcycle daredevils on Kartavya Path emerged as one of the visual highlights of the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday, drawing applause for its precision, balance and coordination. Republic Day parade features daring bike formations by CAPF jawans (YouTube/DD News)

The performance showcased the operational strength, discipline and versatility of the Indian armed professionals. Track live updates on Republic Day 2026

Jawans executed a series of daring formations while riding motorcycles, demonstrating exceptional control and synchronisation. Among the formations on display were the Jungle Warrior formation, Garur formation, Vayu formation and Butterfly formation, each designed to reflect agility, strength and combat readiness.