High-octane ‘bike daredevils’ steal the show at Delhi Republic Day parade | Video
The Bike formations showcased the operational strength, discipline and versatility of the Indian armed professionals.
A high-octane display by motorcycle daredevils on Kartavya Path emerged as one of the visual highlights of the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday, drawing applause for its precision, balance and coordination.
The performance showcased the operational strength, discipline and versatility of the Indian armed professionals. Track live updates on Republic Day 2026
Jawans executed a series of daring formations while riding motorcycles, demonstrating exceptional control and synchronisation. Among the formations on display were the Jungle Warrior formation, Garur formation, Vayu formation and Butterfly formation, each designed to reflect agility, strength and combat readiness.
One-wheel riding and SSB display
The spectacle also featured one-wheel riding act, showcasin the technical prowess of the riders. A group of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans presented the ‘Sarvatra Suraksha’ formation, highlighting the force’s role in ensuring security across varied and challenging terrains.
Yoga formation
The bike parade also featured different mudras of Surya Namaskar while balancing on moving motorcycles. The act was presented as an ode to India’s yoga heritage.
All-women CRPF contingent
An all-women contingent from the CRPF with 42 professionals, led by Assistant Commandants Seema Nag and Naveen Kumari, marched past Kartavya Path, executing a series of motorcycle formations.
