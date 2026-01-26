Edit Profile
    High-octane ‘bike daredevils’ steal the show at Delhi Republic Day parade | Video

    The Bike formations showcased the operational strength, discipline and versatility of the Indian armed professionals.

    Updated on: Jan 26, 2026 12:54 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    A high-octane display by motorcycle daredevils on Kartavya Path emerged as one of the visual highlights of the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday, drawing applause for its precision, balance and coordination.

    Republic Day parade features daring bike formations by CAPF jawans (YouTube/DD News)
    The performance showcased the operational strength, discipline and versatility of the Indian armed professionals.

    Jawans executed a series of daring formations while riding motorcycles, demonstrating exceptional control and synchronisation. Among the formations on display were the Jungle Warrior formation, Garur formation, Vayu formation and Butterfly formation, each designed to reflect agility, strength and combat readiness.

    One-wheel riding and SSB display

    The spectacle also featured one-wheel riding act, showcasin the technical prowess of the riders. A group of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans presented the ‘Sarvatra Suraksha’ formation, highlighting the force’s role in ensuring security across varied and challenging terrains.

    Yoga formation

    The bike parade also featured different mudras of Surya Namaskar while balancing on moving motorcycles. The act was presented as an ode to India’s yoga heritage.

    All-women CRPF contingent

    An all-women contingent from the CRPF with 42 professionals, led by Assistant Commandants Seema Nag and Naveen Kumari, marched past Kartavya Path, executing a series of motorcycle formations.

