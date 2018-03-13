Hillary Clinton injured during Rajasthan visit

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday picked injuries in her hand during her visit to Rajasthan’s Jodhpur and had to cancel some of her programmes as a result, officials said.

Hillary arrived here on Tuesday on a two-day sojourn and was scheduled to visit the Mehrangarh Fort in the evening, they said.

She was staying at the Umaid Bhawan Palace here and a team of doctors from a private hospital nearby was sent there to examine her.

The doctors said the Democratic Party candidate in the 2016 US presidential polls had a sprain in her hand and was given required treatment. They advised her rest.

The Mehrangarh Fort authorities said her programme to visit there was cancelled due to the injuries and she might visit there tomorrow morning.

on Wednesday, she is also scheduled to visit the carpet-making units of Salawas village in Jodhpur, where she will interact with weavers and witness the making of carpets, district administration officials said.

She will later go to the Mihir Garh, a world renowned boutique hotel in Roeht in Pali district on Jodhpur-Pali highway, they said.

According to her schedule, She will be staying for a night there and leave for Delhi on Thursday morning, the officials said.