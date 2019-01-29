Himachal braces for more snow, avalanche warning issued for five districts including Shimla

Even as the high altitude regions in Shimla and Kinnaur districts witnessed fresh bout of snowfall on Monday, the weatherman has predicted more snow in Himachal Pradesh in next 48 hours.

Shimla and nearby tourists spots Kufri and Narkanda experienced more snowfall in the past 24 hours. The state capital saw a low of -1°C and recorded mild snowfall of 1.1cm on Monday afternoon, while Kufri and Mashobra recorded moderate snowfall.

Tourist town Manali also experienced a fresh spell and recorded a minimum temperature of - 5.3° C. Minimum temperature in Solan was -5.8° C, -1.4°C in Bhuntar and -0.4° C in Chamba, the weatherman said.

Lahaul and Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with a low of -17° C, the MeT department said, adding that the minimum temperature in Kinnaur’s Kalpa was -7.6° C.

The weatherman has forecast heavy snowfall in the higher regions of Kullu, Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kullu, Kangra, Sirmaur and Mandi districts from Wednesday.

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan and adjoining plains from Tuesday. There could be more snowfall from January 29 to January 31,” said Shimla Meteorological department (MeT) office director Manmohan Singh.

Against the backdrop of six day-long snowfall and rain, avalanche warning has been issued by the government in several districts of the state.

The Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) in Manali has advised people not to venture in avalanche prone slopes that are loaded with snow.

The advisory has been issued for Shimla, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu and Kinnaur districts, the government statement said.

