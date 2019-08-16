Himachal CM announces 4% DA hike

india

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 21:47 IST

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday announced a four per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) to government pensioners and employees, in what may be termed as an Independence Day gift to them.

The chief minister made the announcement while presiding over the 73rd Independence Day function at the historic Ridge Maidan here. Thakur said the DA hike will be paid retrospectively from January this year, providing an annual additional financial benefit of ₹260 crore to the state employees.

The chief minister announced that the girl candidates appearing in the entrance tests conducted by the state public service commission and state subordinate services selection board would be exempted from paying examination fees.

He also announced free textbooks to government school students of Class 9 and 10, which would benefit over 65,000 students of the state.

He announced enhancement in financial assistance being given to ex-servicemen, widows of ex-servicemen and their dependents above the years of 60 years from existing ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 per annum. Financial assistance to fighters of Second World War and war widows was also enhanced ₹3,000 to ₹10,000 per month and from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 respectively.

Thakur was addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag and taking salute from the march-past by various contingents, including school children. He said Chanshal valley of Shimla, Janjehli valley of Mandi and Bir Billing of Kangra districts were being developed as tourist spots under the ‘Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein’ scheme. He added that programmes like the Jan Manch, Him Pragati portal, e-Samadhan were started to ensure good governance, adding that the ‘Mukhya Mantri Helpline’ would be launched soon to facilitate the public further.

Remembering freedom fighters and slain soldiers, Thakur paid rich tributes to the first chief minister, Yashwant Singh Parmar, for laying a strong foundation for the future development of the state.

The chief minister presented the Himachal Gaurav Purskar to Nishad Kumar and Lieutenant Commander Pratibha Jamwal. He gave away Prerna Strot award to Subedar Rinjin Dorje, Alikya and Himkara Organisation. Civil Services Award was presented to state disaster management authority. The award was received by former additional chief secretary Manisha Nanda. The district-level disaster management authority awards were presented to Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts, which were received by the then deputy commissioners Yunus Khan and Ashwini Kumar, respectively.

Education minister Suresh Bhardwaj, legislators Balbir Verma and Vikramaditya Singh, Shimla mayor Kusum Sadret, deputy mayor Rakesh Sharma, chief secretary B K Agarwal and other officials were present at the event.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 21:47 IST