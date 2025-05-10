Himachal JCO killed during Pakistan shelling in Poonch

Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, a resident of Shahpur in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, was killed in Pakistani shelling in Poonch on Saturday morning. His family was informed by the Army this morning. Subedar Major Pawan Kumar was serving in the 25 Punjab Regiment.(HT Photo)

District authorities in Kangra reported that the body of Martyr Pawan Kumar is being taken from Poonch to Rajouri for a post-mortem. After completing all necessary formalities, the body will be brought to Shahpur by road. The authorities stated that Subedar Major Pawan Kumar was serving in the 25 Punjab Regiment and was killed in Pakistani shelling at around 7.30 am on Saturday.

As soon as the news spread, the entire town of Shahpur was plunged into mourning. His father, Garja Singh, is a retired Havildar of the Indian Army. Subedar Major Pawan Kumar is survived by his parents, wife, son, and daughter.

CM expresses grief

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the killing of Subedar Major Pawan Kumar of the 25 Punjab Regiment. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said that Subedar Major Pawan Kumar made the supreme sacrifice to uphold the unity and sovereignty of the country and will be remembered by the people forever. He added that the state government stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief and will provide all possible assistance.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri also expressed deep sorrow over the death, saying that a braveheart from Shahpur who laid down his life in the service of the nation. Agnihotri said that Subedar Major Pawan Kumar came from a proud military family and followed in the footsteps of his father, Garja Singh, a retired Havildar of the Indian Army. “The nation will always remember and honour the courage and dedication of such gallant soldiers. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten,” he said.