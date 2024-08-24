Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.13 °C, check weather forecast for August 24, 2024
Aug 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on August 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 24, 2024, is 24.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.13 °C and 26.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 06:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 25, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.35 °C and 27.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 25, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.35 °C and 27.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 25, 2024
|25.6 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 26, 2024
|24.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 27, 2024
|25.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 28, 2024
|25.75 °C
|Light rain
|August 29, 2024
|26.03 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 30, 2024
|28.04 °C
|Light rain
|August 31, 2024
|28.16 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 24, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.32 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|27.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.21 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.28 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.24 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.4 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.13 °C, check weather forecast for August 24, 2024
SHARE
Copy