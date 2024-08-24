Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.13 °C, check weather forecast for August 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 25, 2024 25.6 °C Moderate rain August 26, 2024 24.43 °C Moderate rain August 27, 2024 25.24 °C Moderate rain August 28, 2024 25.75 °C Light rain August 29, 2024 26.03 °C Moderate rain August 30, 2024 28.04 °C Light rain August 31, 2024 28.16 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.32 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 27.58 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.21 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.09 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.24 °C Light rain Delhi 34.4 °C Light rain

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 24, 2024, is 24.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.13 °C and 26.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 06:51 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 25, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.35 °C and 27.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.