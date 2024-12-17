Menu Explore
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 17, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 17, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on December 17, 2024 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on December 17, 2024, is 15.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.25 °C and 19.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 07:10 AM and will set at 05:18 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.2 °C and 19.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 8%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Himachal Pradesh weather update on December 17, 2024
Himachal Pradesh weather update on December 17, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 18, 202415.79Sky is clear
December 19, 202419.05Sky is clear
December 20, 202417.01Overcast clouds
December 21, 202415.45Sky is clear
December 22, 202416.12Sky is clear
December 23, 202416.88Broken clouds
December 24, 202415.63Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 17, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.14 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata21.3 °C Few clouds
Chennai24.25 °C Light rain
Bengaluru23.5 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad21.7 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.2 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.23 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
