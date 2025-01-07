Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 7, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on January 7, 2025, is 12.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.88 °C and 15.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:16 AM and will set at 05:31 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on January 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.03 °C and 17.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 8, 2025 12.82 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 15.74 Overcast clouds January 10, 2025 15.98 Sky is clear January 11, 2025 17.48 Sky is clear January 12, 2025 15.13 Light rain January 13, 2025 12.18 Light rain January 14, 2025 14.14 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 7, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.34 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.36 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.34 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 22.87 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.37 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 20.72 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.11 °C Few clouds



