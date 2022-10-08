Himata Biswa sarma washes feet of senior BJP leaders; says, ‘Indian culture’

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday washed the feet of senior BJP functionaries and shared the video on his Twitter handle. The chief minister said showing respect to the seniors is a cornerstone of the BJP's tradition and he is honoured to have washed the feet of the senior functionaries. In the video, he could be seen sitting on the floor and washing the feet of a leader and then wiping it with a piece of old cloth. The chief minister also sought the leader's blessing by touching his feet.

Showing respect to the seniors, an ethos of Indian culture, is a cornerstone of our party's tradition.



Honoured to have washed the feet of our respected senior BJP functionaries whose immense contributions helped strengthen our party's base in the early phase in Assam. pic.twitter.com/dKGXvZPASy — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 8, 2022

"Showing respect to the seniors, an ethos of Indian culture, is a cornerstone of our party's tradition," Himanta Biswa tweeted.

"Honoured to have washed the feet of our respected senior BJP functionaries whose immense contributions helped strengthen our party's base in the early phase in Assam," he added.

The occasion on Saturday was that of the inauguration of a new party office in Guwahati for which Union home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda reached the state. Amit Shah is also scheuled to visit the Kamakhya temple later in the day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON