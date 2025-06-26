Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
Hindi companion of all Indian languages rather than an adversary: Amit Shah

BySnehashish Roy
Jun 26, 2025 03:37 PM IST

Amit Shah also asked all the state governments to take the initiative to impart medical and engineering education in the local language

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Hindi can never be an adversary to any Indian language, but it is a companion to all.

Shah also said that as far as the country is concerned, language is not just a medium of communication, it is the soul of a nation. (ANI photo)
Shah also said that as far as the country is concerned, language is not just a medium of communication, it is the soul of a nation. (ANI photo)

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of the Union home ministry’s Official Language Department, Shah said Hindi is a “companion” of other Indian languages rather than an “adversary.”

Calling for a collaborative effort to uplift all Indian languages, Shah said that it is with the collaboration of both Hindi and other Indian languages that we can uplift self-pride using languages,” he said.

He urged language experts to contribute to the digital ‘Hindi Shabd Sindhu’ dictionary and assured that all newly incorporated words will be widely promoted.

Shah emphasised that no language should be restricted from evolving and growing.

Clarifying his stance on foreign languages, Shah said, “The foreign languages should never be opposed. But our purpose should be to glorify, speak and think in our language. A completely developed nation would only be conceptualised when our languages are glorified to express our heritage.”

He further appealed to all states to enable medical and engineering education in regional languages.

“No nation can become great by ignoring its mother tongue,” he said, noting that nearly 95% of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) constable aspirants take their exams in their native languages.

“In the last few decades, language has been used as a medium to disintegrate India, but the attempt was unsuccessful. We will ensure that our languages become a steadfast medium to integrate India and the Official Language Department will work towards it,” Shah added.

Speaking about the department, he said its primary aim was to make administration accessible in a language that citizens can understand.

“No country can preserve the culture, literature, history and social morals by separating them from their language. It is important to run the administration of any country in its own language to be able to progress based on its culture and with self-respect,” Shah said.

The Official Language Department was established in 1975 to promote the use of Hindi in government functioning and official communication.

