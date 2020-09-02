e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hindi, Kashmiri and Dogri to become official languages of J&K

Hindi, Kashmiri and Dogri to become official languages of J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 will be introduced in Parliament

india Updated: Sep 02, 2020 16:47 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the Jammu and Kashmir Languages Bill 2020 which will make five languages—Urdu, Hindi, Kashmiri, Dogri and English—the officials language of the region.

Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar, flanked by Union minister Jitendra Singh, told reporters about the decision at a cabinet briefing.

“We have decided to introduce the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020 in Parliament, under which five languages—Urdu, Hindi, Kashmiri, Dogri and English—will become official languages. This has been done based on demand by the people,” said Javadekar.

The I&B minister said more details of the bill would emerge once it is brought to the parliament.

Union minister Singh thanked the Prime Minister for the step.

“I want to thank the Prime Minister for giving his consent for the inclusion of Dogri, Hindi and Kashmiri in addition to the other two existing languages as official languages for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Suffice to say that it is not only a fulfilment of a long-pending public demand of the region but also in keeping with the spirit of equality which was ushered after August 5, 2019,” said Singh.

The Centre, on August 5, had announced the nullification of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

tags
top news
‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
India conducts a million Covid-19 tests for second straight day
India conducts a million Covid-19 tests for second straight day
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Showdown likely as Parliament’s IT panel meets over WSJ report on Facebook
Showdown likely as Parliament’s IT panel meets over WSJ report on Facebook
India secures its east after western Himalayan clashes with China
India secures its east after western Himalayan clashes with China
Ahead of Bihar polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party to join NDA
Ahead of Bihar polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party to join NDA
Suresh Raina reveals reason behind decision to pull out of IPL
Suresh Raina reveals reason behind decision to pull out of IPL
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In