e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Hindu group says not ready for mediation on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute

The court was clear that it does not want to prolong the hearing and, therefore, gave two days to the Hindu parties e to complete their counter arguments.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The possibility of an amicable settlement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case was ruled out on Monday.
The possibility of an amicable settlement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case was ruled out on Monday.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

The possibility of an amicable settlement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case was ruled out on Monday after one of the parties — Ram Lalla Virajman, the deity that has the status of a juristic person under the law — told the Supreme Court that it was not ready for any mediation talks.

Senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan made the submission before a five-judge bench hearing cross appeals against the 2010 Allahabad high court’s verdict, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla Virajman.

Vaidyanathan said he was making the statement in view of the reports appearing in the media about fresh mediation efforts. “I want to make it clear that we do not want to be part of any mediation efforts.”

The bench, which is hearing the case on a daily basis, did not respond to the lawyer but indicated that it might even sit on Saturday to complete the hearing by October 18, the deadline it has fixed for completing the hearings. As the Muslim side wrapped up its arguments, the Hindu parties began with their counter.

The court was clear that it does not want to prolong the hearing and, therefore, gave two days to the Hindu parties e to complete their counter arguments. The court denied a request made by senior advocate P N Mishra for more time.

A large section of Hindus believes the 16th century mosque, Babri Masjid, was built over a temple dedicated to the Hindu god Ram, whose birthplace is also considered to be at the site.

The mosque was demolished by a mob of thousands in 1992, triggering a cycle of violence and riots across India.

The top court on March 8 asked the contesting parties to explore the possibility of mediation to resolve the long-pending dispute amicably.

A three-member panel led by retired judge Justice F M Ibrahim Kalifulla and comprising Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu tried to work out a resolution but failed.

The court started hearing the case in August.

However, the mediation panel approached the court on September 16 and said it received letters from the chairman of the Sunni Waqf Board and Dharam Das of the Nirvani Akhara to resume settlement talks.

The top court on September 18 took note of the letter and said the hearing will continue without any interruption but also allowed the parties to engage in settlement talks.

The terms and process of settlement, the court said, would be as per its March 8 order.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 05:45 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News