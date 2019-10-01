Hindu group says not ready for mediation on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute

india

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:45 IST

The possibility of an amicable settlement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case was ruled out on Monday after one of the parties — Ram Lalla Virajman, the deity that has the status of a juristic person under the law — told the Supreme Court that it was not ready for any mediation talks.

Senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan made the submission before a five-judge bench hearing cross appeals against the 2010 Allahabad high court’s verdict, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla Virajman.

Vaidyanathan said he was making the statement in view of the reports appearing in the media about fresh mediation efforts. “I want to make it clear that we do not want to be part of any mediation efforts.”

The bench, which is hearing the case on a daily basis, did not respond to the lawyer but indicated that it might even sit on Saturday to complete the hearing by October 18, the deadline it has fixed for completing the hearings. As the Muslim side wrapped up its arguments, the Hindu parties began with their counter.

The court was clear that it does not want to prolong the hearing and, therefore, gave two days to the Hindu parties e to complete their counter arguments. The court denied a request made by senior advocate P N Mishra for more time.

A large section of Hindus believes the 16th century mosque, Babri Masjid, was built over a temple dedicated to the Hindu god Ram, whose birthplace is also considered to be at the site.

The mosque was demolished by a mob of thousands in 1992, triggering a cycle of violence and riots across India.

The top court on March 8 asked the contesting parties to explore the possibility of mediation to resolve the long-pending dispute amicably.

A three-member panel led by retired judge Justice F M Ibrahim Kalifulla and comprising Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu tried to work out a resolution but failed.

The court started hearing the case in August.

However, the mediation panel approached the court on September 16 and said it received letters from the chairman of the Sunni Waqf Board and Dharam Das of the Nirvani Akhara to resume settlement talks.

The top court on September 18 took note of the letter and said the hearing will continue without any interruption but also allowed the parties to engage in settlement talks.

The terms and process of settlement, the court said, would be as per its March 8 order.

