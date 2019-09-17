Hindu medical student found dead in Pakistan hostel, brother alleges foul play

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 11:45 IST

A doctor from a minority community in Pakistan’s Sindh region has appealed for help after his sister, a final year medical student, was found dead in her hostel room in Larkana on Monday. This comes weeks after a video appeal of a Sikh family, alleging abduction and forcible conversion of their daughter, went viral sparking outrage and forcing the Pakistan authorities to act.

Namrita Chandani, who belonged to Mirpur Mathelo, a taluka of Ghotki, was a final year student of Bibi Asifa Dental College, Larkana. She was found lying on a charpoy with a rope tied around her neck while her room was locked from inside. Police said it was early to say whether she committed suicide or had been murdered, reports Pakistan website tribune.com.pk

Her brother Dr Vishal Sundar, however, alleged foul play and said that she was murdered.” We are a minority, please stand up for us,” he said, ANI reports.

According to the website, Chandani’s colleagues were worried when she did not respond to their knocks on the door and calls. They then called the hostel’s watchman who broke open the door, only to find the student lying dead.

The vice-chancellor, Dr Anila Attaur Rehman, said the incident appeared to be one of suicide but the police and medico-legal will be able to ascertain the actual cause of death after the postmortem, reports tribune.com.pk.

Rehman added that a committee has been formed to look into the death. The committee will be headed by the principal of Larkana’s Chandka Medical College, reports incpak.com.

In August this year, a 19-year-old, who is the daughter of a ‘granthi’ (priest) of Gurudwara Tambu Sahib, was allegedly forcibly taken away at gunpoint on night of August 27-28. In a video message, her brother said, “Our family has faced a tragic incident as some goons forcibly entered our house and abducted my younger daughter. They tortured her and forcibly converted her to Islam.” The family also appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa for help in the matter.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 11:36 IST