Hindu Sena defaces Delhi’s Babar Road signboard, wants it renamed after Indian icon

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 18:05 IST

Demanding that the name of Babar Road in the national capital should be changed, members of the Hindu Sena blackened the signboard displaying the name in Bengali Market on Saturday. The outfit wants the name of the road changed since Babar, according to them, was “a foreigner” who attacked India.

The founder of the Mughal dynasty in India, according to the Hindu Sena, was “atrocious” and the country did not belong to him so they want the road to be renamed after any great Indian personality.

Police patrolling staff happened to notice the blackened signboard and informed the Barakhamba Road police station about it, according to reports.

Staff of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) were later seen cleaning the signboard.

Back in 2015, the Modi government had renamed Aurangzeb Road after former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The name of Race Course Road was also changed to Lok Kalyan Marg. After the road was renamed in 2016, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) changed the name of the Race Course Road metro station in line with the new name.

However, with governments renaming city roads almost every other year, the iconic Connaught Place in the heart of the national capital still continues to go by its old name and remains as popular as it was.

Other roads in central Delhi that have been renamed in the past are Curzon Road which was changed to Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Irwin Road to Baba Kharak Singh Marg, King Edward Road to Maulana Azad Road and Kingsway to Rajpath.

According to officials of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), proposals to rename roads can be considered and acted upon at the discretion of the council.

