IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Hiran murder case: ATS seizes high-end car from Daman
Police personnel guard Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. (HT file)
Police personnel guard Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. (HT file)
india news

Hiran murder case: ATS seizes high-end car from Daman

The Volvo car with the Maharashtra registration number was seized on Monday, the official said, adding there is no clarity so far on who owned this car.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:15 PM IST

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has seized a high-end car from Daman in connection with the Mansukh Hiran murder case, an official said on Tuesday.

The Volvo car with the Maharashtra registration number was seized on Monday, the official said, adding there is no clarity so far on who owned this car.

The seized car is kept at the ATS office in Thane neighbouring Mumbai, he said.

After arresting two persons on Saturday night in connection with the murder case, the ATS detained a person from Gujarat who had allegedly provided them SIM cards, officials had said, adding they recovered many SIM cards from the person.

The ATS last week arrested suspended policeman Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gaur in the case.

The SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25 had been allegedly stolen from possession of Hiran, the Thane-based businessman whose body was found in a creek in Mumbra on March 5.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case of recovery of the explosives-laden SUV and arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, had seized five high-end cars during its probe, including two Mercedes, 1 Prado, the Scorpio which was used to carry explosives, and an Innova car.

The ATS had said that Waze was also a prime accused in the Hiran murder case.

The NIA suspects that at least three of the seized five cars were used by Waze, who was posted as Assistant Police Inspector (API) with the Crime Intelligence Unit (API) when arrested on March 13. He was later suspended from service.

On Monday morning, theATS team took accused Shinde to the residence of Waze in Thane and later to the creek in Mumbra were Hiran's body was found.

Though the Hiran murder case was transferred to the NIA on March 20, the ATS is still conducting investigation.

The ATS had lodged a murder case under section 302 (punishment for murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons and on Saturday his murder case have been handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further probe, official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Police personnel guard Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. (HT file)
Police personnel guard Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. (HT file)
india news

Hiran murder case: ATS seizes high-end car from Daman

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:15 PM IST
The Volvo car with the Maharashtra registration number was seized on Monday, the official said, adding there is no clarity so far on who owned this car.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the statement, 81% of the latest 401 samples sent by the state for genome sequencing turning up positive for the new UK Covid variant. (HT Photo)
According to the statement, 81% of the latest 401 samples sent by the state for genome sequencing turning up positive for the new UK Covid variant. (HT Photo)
india news

Punjab CM urges Centre to begin vaccination for younger people

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:11 PM IST
The chief minister also urged people to strictly follow all Covid protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The active caseload saw an increase for the 13th consecutive day and now comprises 2.96 per cent of the total infections, (Reuters Photo)
The active caseload saw an increase for the 13th consecutive day and now comprises 2.96 per cent of the total infections, (Reuters Photo)
india news

India’s Covid-19 infections, deaths, active cases: Today’s data decoded

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:41 PM IST
The country's coronavirus tally stands at 11,686,796, active cases at 345,377, recoveries at 11,181,253 and death toll at 160,166 so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 cases spiked in Chhattisgarh on Monday to the highest this year. (Representational photo/ANI)
Covid-19 cases spiked in Chhattisgarh on Monday to the highest this year. (Representational photo/ANI)
india news

Chhattisgarh records highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Monday

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Chhattisgarh reported 1,525 cases of Covid-19 on Monday in the highest single-day spike in 2021, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo)
Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo)
india news

Fadnavis demands CBI probe in alleged corruption in police transfers

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Former CM says since the matter relates to the transfer of IPS officers that come under the ministry of home affairs, he will meet Union home secretary in Delhi on Tuesday evening. He will submit the records of the intercepted calls and a copy of the report
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects swab of a boy to test for Covid- 19 at a government hospital.(AP)
A health worker collects swab of a boy to test for Covid- 19 at a government hospital.(AP)
india news

6 states reported over 80% of India's daily Covid-19 cases: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:56 PM IST
  • Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu are among the states which have added most to the country’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases, the health ministry said. Here’s a look at the six states which contributed the most to India’s new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker shows a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus.(AFP)
A medical worker shows a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus.(AFP)
india news

News updates from HT: UK, SA, Brazilian variants found in about 300 Covid sample

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri. (HT file photo)
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri. (HT file photo)
india news

AI Airbus pilots’ body writes to minister Puri for pay as per industry standards

By Neha LM Tripathi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:29 PM IST
In its letter to minister Hardeep Puri, Indian Commercial Pilots Association said they faced the brunt of unjust pay cuts with unilateral reductions of around 58% from April 2020 and 55% from October 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
TheSupreme Court. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
TheSupreme Court. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

Supreme Court waives compound, penal interests on loans during moratorium

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:17 PM IST
The court refused to extend the moratorium or tinker with the resolution mechanism proposed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to waive compound interest on six categories of loans up to 2 crore
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo illustration a computer and a mobile phone screens display the Netflix logo(AFP)
In this file photo illustration a computer and a mobile phone screens display the Netflix logo(AFP)
india news

Supreme Court stays pleas on regulation of OTT platforms pending in high courts

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:05 PM IST
The order came on a transfer plea moved by the Centre to club all petitions seeking regulation of content on OTT platforms filed in various high courts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The banks of Ken river will be submerged for the setting up of a reservoir from which water will be diverted to Betwa basin in Madhya Pradesh.(HT PHOTO)
The banks of Ken river will be submerged for the setting up of a reservoir from which water will be diverted to Betwa basin in Madhya Pradesh.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Explained: Ken-Betwa river interlinking project and environmental concerns

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:02 PM IST
  • The work on the project was originally slated to begin in 2015 but only got a fresh push last year with the government making a revised deal with the two states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
india news

In the BJP’s universe, the space of intellectuals and lateral entrants

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Swapan Dasgupta isn’t the only career professional without direct roots in the RSS to switch to the BJP. The party has had a longer history of association with journalists who may or may not have joined it but are aligned with its world view and have assumed formal positions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
india news

About 300 sequenced Covid-19 samples found to be of UK, SA, Brazilian variants

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:34 AM IST
All three contain the N501Y mutation that makes them more transmissible. The South African and Brazilian variants also carry the E484K mutation that helps them evade some of the immune responses generated by a previous infection or through vaccination
READ FULL STORY
Close
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria donning Indian Army camouflage in spirit of joint manship at the combined commanders conference at Kevadia in Gujarat.
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria donning Indian Army camouflage in spirit of joint manship at the combined commanders conference at Kevadia in Gujarat.
india news

Maritime, air defence theatre commands to be announced by June 2021

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 11:31 AM IST
The Indian military is finally shedding its imperial past, paving a way for tri-services theatre commands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

SC refuses to extend loan moratorium period, dismisses plea on interest waiver

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:20 PM IST
  • The Supreme Court was of the view that decisions on economic policy matters should be left to the government and that courts should not interfere even if a second view is possible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP