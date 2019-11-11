‘His efforts made our democracy stronger, more participative’: PM Modi on TN Seshan’s demise

india

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 00:10 IST

Former chief election commissioner (CEC) TN Seshan died on Sunday evening at his Chennai residence. He was 86 years old.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the Seshan’s demise and tweeted, “Shri TN Seshan was an outstanding civil servant. He served India with utmost diligence and integrity. His efforts towards electoral reforms have made our democracy stronger and more participative. Pained by his demise. Om Shanti.”

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also took to Twitter to condole former chief election commissioner’s death. “Sad that former ChiefElectionCommissioner . TN Seshan has passed away in Chennai. He was my father’s classmate at VictoriaCollege Palakkad — a courageous &crusty boss who asserted the ElectionCommission’s autonomy& authority as no CEC before him had done. A pillar of our democracy,” he tweeted.