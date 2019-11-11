e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

‘His efforts made our democracy stronger, more participative’: PM Modi on TN Seshan’s demise

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also took to Twitter to condole TN Seshan’s death, “a courageous &crusty boss who asserted the ElectionCommission’s autonomy& authority as no CEC before him had done. A pillar of our democracy,” he tweeted.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2019 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former chief election commissioner (CEC) TN Seshan died on Sunday evening at his Chennai residence. He was 86 years old.
Former chief election commissioner (CEC) TN Seshan died on Sunday evening at his Chennai residence. He was 86 years old.(HT Photo )
         

Former chief election commissioner (CEC) TN Seshan died on Sunday evening at his Chennai residence. He was 86 years old.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the Seshan’s demise and tweeted, “Shri TN Seshan was an outstanding civil servant. He served India with utmost diligence and integrity. His efforts towards electoral reforms have made our democracy stronger and more participative. Pained by his demise. Om Shanti.”

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also took to Twitter to condole former chief election commissioner’s death. “Sad that former ChiefElectionCommissioner . TN Seshan has passed away in Chennai. He was my father’s classmate at VictoriaCollege Palakkad — a courageous &crusty boss who asserted the ElectionCommission’s autonomy& authority as no CEC before him had done. A pillar of our democracy,” he tweeted.

tags
top news
‘Good luck to Shiv Sena’: BJP ditches bid to form government
‘Good luck to Shiv Sena’: BJP ditches bid to form government
6 wickets for 7 runs: Deepak Chahar bags best-ever figures in T20I cricket
6 wickets for 7 runs: Deepak Chahar bags best-ever figures in T20I cricket
Former CEC TN Seshan, known for poll reforms, dies at 86
Former CEC TN Seshan, known for poll reforms, dies at 86
It will be a Sena chief minister if Udhhav Thackeray says so: Sanjay Raut
It will be a Sena chief minister if Udhhav Thackeray says so: Sanjay Raut
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
15-year-old Shafali Verma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 30-year-old record
15-year-old Shafali Verma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 30-year-old record
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
BJP slams Navjot Sidhu for praising Pak PM Imran Khan at Kartarpur event
BJP slams Navjot Sidhu for praising Pak PM Imran Khan at Kartarpur event
trending topics
Cyclone BulbulUddhav ThackeraySalman KhanShah Rukh KhanDSSSB Admit cardAnushka SharmaWhatsApp FeatureShiv SenaAyodhya verdict

don't miss

latest news

India News