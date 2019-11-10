Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan dies at 86

india

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:59 IST

Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan died on Sunday, former bureaucrat SY Qureshi tweeted. He was 86 years old.

“Sad to announce that Shri TN Seshan passed away a short while ago. He was a true legend and a guiding force for all his successors. I pray for peace to his soul,” Qureshi, who is also an ex-chief of the poll watchdog, wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condoled the former CEC’s demise, “Shri TN Seshan was an outstanding civil servant. He served India with utmost diligence and integrity. His efforts towards electoral reforms have made our democracy stronger and more participative. Pained by his demise. Om Shanti,” he said.

Tirunellai Narayana Iyer Seshan was a 1955 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre and was known for his reforms in the Indian elections.

He had served as the 18th cabinet secretary and won the Ramon Magsaysay Award for government service in 1996.