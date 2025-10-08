‘His spirit Is undaunted’: Sonam Wangchuk’s wife after receiving detention order

Jodhpur: Gitanjali Angmo, wife of Ladakhi education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, said on Wednesday that she has received Sonam’s detention order and that her legal team is preparing to challenge it. The next hearing in the apex court is scheduled for October 14.

“We have received the detention order, which we will challenge. His spirit is undaunted, his commitment resolute, his resilience intact! He conveys heartfelt thanks to all for their support and solidarity,” Angmo wrote on X, after meeting Wangchuk along with her legal advisor Ritam Khare.

The Supreme Court (SC) recently sought responses from the Central Government and the Union Territory of Ladakh on a writ petition filed by Gitanjali, challenging Wangchuk’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA) and seeking his immediate release.

Wangchuk, a Ramon Magsaysay awardee known for his work in education and environmental sustainability, was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, after protests in Leh turned violent on September 24, resulting in the deaths of four people during police firing. Authorities allege that Wangchuk played a key role in inciting the demonstrations.

Earlier on Saturday, Wangchuk was visited in Jodhpur Central Jail by his elder brother Ka Tsetan Dorje Leh and advocate Mustafa Haji. In his post on X, Haji wrote that Sonam told the people of Ladakh and the country that he is physically and mentally healthy and thanked everyone for their concern and prayers. Sonam said, “My heartfelt condolences are with the families of those who lost their lives. My prayers are with those who were injured and arrested. There must be an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of our four members, and I am prepared to remain in jail until that happens.”