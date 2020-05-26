Hit by cyclone Amphan, villages in Sunderbans face drinking water crisis

india

Updated: May 26, 2020 20:09 IST

Devastated by cyclone Amphan almost a week ago, several villages on remote islands of the Sunderbans and the coastal belt in West Bengal are now facing an acute drinking water crisis but authorities claim 70% of the water connections have been restored

The Sunderbans is the world’s largest mangrove delta and home to more than 4.5 million people. It is spread over two districts - South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas and has 102 islands of which 54 are inhabited.

The cyclone destroyed dozens of pipelines that used to supply drinking water to the islands surrounded by rivers fed with saline tidal water from the sea. Salt water from these rivers has gushed into the villages through breaches in the embankments filling up the sweet water ponds and hundreds of tube wells still remain submerged in saline water even six days after the calamity.

“I need to walk for nearly 30 minutes, stand in a queue behind more than 50 minutes, fill up a bucket and an earthen pitcher from the only functional tube well in the area and then walk back home,” said Swapna Sardar, 36, a resident of Rangabelia village in Gosaba, a block in South 24 Parganas district that has been totally devastated by the storm.

Hundreds of villages in several blocks such as Gosaba, Kultali, Kakdwip, Namkhana, Patharpramima in South 24 Parganas and Minakha, Sandeshkhali, Hingalganj and Hasnabad in North 24 Parganas have been devastated. Many are still inundated.

“There is an acute shortage of drinking water. Nearly 16 km of embankments have been breached and storm surge have destroyed the sluice gates. Saline water has gushed into the villages inundating the ponds and tubewells. We are providing water pouches. Huge drums filled with water are being distributed in the villages in vehicles and boats,” said Manturam Pakhira, Sunderban affairs minister.

Locals in the villages said that dozens of tube wells are lying defunct for a long time. While some have not been repaired since they were destroyed by cyclone Aila in May 2019, many others became useless when cyclone Bulbul hit in November 2019. Many others became non-operational due to poor maintenance and no maintenance.

“There were three tubewells in my village. But only one work is functional now. Repeated appeals to the local MLA have not yielded any results. Now after the cyclone there is crowding near the tubewells every day,” said Antara Mahata, a resident of Gobindarampur village in Kakdwip block.

Most ponds will have to be emptied and treated before they are filled again for the water to become fit for drinking.

“We will have to treat the ponds with lime and potassium permanganate before monsoon so that fresh water can fill them up again. Dozens of pumps have been deployed to drain out the water that has inundated the villages. We also need to clean the tubewells,” said S Mitra, BDO of Gosaba.

While most of the islands in the South 24 Parganas part of the Sunderbans are battling a drinking water crisis, one island in the same district has put up a starkly different picture despite being equally hit. It is the Sagar Island at the mouth of the Bay of Bengal.

Every year the island hosts lakhs of people from across India during the Ganga Sagar mela. The infrastructure that has been developed to handle such huge congregation has come handy for the district administration while facing the crises – Amphan during the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

“During the Ganga Sagar mela we have to produce water pouches for millions of pilgrims every day. Machines that can produce water pouches are already installed and huge water tankers of the public health engineering department were already there on the island. Those have been deployed. We are much better off,” said Sudipta Mandal BDO of Sagar.

The saline water that has gushed into the villages has also killed all the sweet water fish including rohu, kalta and pangash.

Dead fish could be seen floating in ponds Gobindarampur village in Kakdwip two days after the cyclone. Villagers had to collect the dead fishes and dump them.

“The dead fish had to be collected and buried. We will have to drain out the salt water from the ponds and treat the bed with lime. Once the monsoon starts the ponds will be again filled with fresh rain water. But it would take some time to rear fish as we had seen after cyclone Aila,” said Sudam Roy, a resident of Rangabelia village in Gosaba where dozens of such ponds have been destroyed.

On Tuesday the government said 70% of water connections in the Sunderbans have been restored.

“In the remote islands of the Sunderbans we are sending water pouches everyday which are being distributed. Also water tankers are being sent on boats to the islands. 70% of the water connection has been restored. The main problem is electricity. If electricity is restored water connection will come. That is being simultaneously restored,” said P Ulaganathan, district magistrate of South 24 Parganas.

He did not say how long it would take to restore normal drinking water supply across all the islands.