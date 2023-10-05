HM inaugurates 3rd anti-terror conference, says Modi govt committed to oust terrorism

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated the third anti-terror conference in New Delhi, where intelligence and investigation agencies will discuss current and emerging threats to the national security, including funding and violent activities of pro-Khalistani extremists (PKEs) operating from foreign soil. Other issues to be discussed at the conference include unfenced land borders, mass agitations. (Amit Shah | Facebook)

The closed-door two-day event is being attended by all federal intelligence agencies, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), anti-terror squads (ATSs) of the states, National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) and others.

Before going for the event, Amit Shah said on X - “The Modi government is firmly committed to rooting out terrorism from the country. Will inaugurate the 3rd anti-terror conference hosted by NIA in New Delhi today and illustrate Modi Ji’s vision behind the policy of zero tolerance for terrorism adopted by our nation”.

People familiar with the contours of conference said besides PKEs, gangsters and Pakistan sponsored terrorism, Chinese funding of fintech companies, smuggling of drugs via maritime route, cybercrimes at critical infrastructures, use of digital currencies by terrorists, north-east insurgency and left-wing extremism (LWE).

Other issues to be discussed at the conference include unfenced land borders, mass agitations, overstaying foreigners and radical organisations.

The issue of PKEs and gangsters based in Canada, which is sheltering these wanted persons, has led to a diplomatic standoff between New Delhi and Ottawa.

The NIA is currently investigation over half a dozen cases related to nexus between PKEs and gangsters, and about two dozen wanted persons are operating from Canadian soil, carrying out attacks on Indian high commission and consulates, threatening Hindu community and organising terror attacks and targeted killings in India.

“Dismantling PKEs network is going to be a key topic during the conference,” said an officer, who didn’t want to be named.

