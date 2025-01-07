HMPV in India: Should you worry after 5 new cases reported?

Detection of five positive cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in India raised alarms among Indians of another Covid-19-like outbreak as China is dealing with another respiratory virus, exactly five years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Human Metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms.(Unsplash)

The human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms. Studies show it has circulated in human populations since the 1970s, though it was first identified by scientists in 2001.

The virus accounts for 4-16% of acute respiratory infections globally, with cases usually peaking between November and May. While most adults have developed immunity through previous exposure, hMPV can cause more severe symptoms in infants encountering it for the first time and in people with weakened immune systems.

HMPV virus in India

Five infants tested positive for the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat on Monday.

While Tamil Nadu has reported two cases of HMPV, one each in Chennai and Salem, the other case of HMPV was reported in Gujarat in a two-month-old infant who tested positive for the virus.

The health condition of all the patients is said to be stable after being provided treatment in a hospital.

Should India worry about Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)?

Union Health Minister JP Nadda said the government is closely monitoring the situation and there is no reason to worry. He said HMPV is not a new virus and no surge in any of the common respiratory virus pathogens has been observed in the country.

In a video message, Nadda said in the wake of the recent reports of HMPV in China, the Health Ministry, the ICMR, the country's apex health research body, and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are keeping a close watch on the situation in China and other neighbouring countries.

“Health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world for many years. HMPV spreads through the air, by way of respiration. This can affect persons of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and the early spring months,” JP Nadda said.

He further said the World Health Organization (WHO) has taken cognisance of the situation and will share its report shortly.