 ‘Hold polls so new govt can defend Article 35A,’ Omar tells Centre
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 25, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

‘Hold polls so new govt can defend Article 35A,’ Omar tells Centre

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the only responsibility of the Centre and the Governor now is to hold elections.

india Updated: Feb 25, 2019 14:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Omar Abdullah,National Conference,Jammu and Kashmir
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and national Conference leader Omar Abdullah wants teh Centre to hold elections in the state so that a local government will safeguard Article 35 A of the Constitution.(ANI)

A day after the Jammu and Kashmir administration said its stance remained unchanged that only an elected government would be able to take a decision on Article 35A of the Constitution in the Supreme Court, which is hearing a bunch of petitions challenging its validity, former chief minister Omar Abdullah urged the Centre to hold elections in the state.

“The Centre and Governor have only one responsibility right now that is to hold elections. So, hold elections, let people take the decision, the new government will itself work towards safeguarding Article 35A,” ANI quoted Abdullah as saying.

The National Conference leader also took to Twitter to say that it “is the moment of truth for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of Kashmir over the last five years and asked whether Modi will acknowledge that “he has totally mishandled J&K.”

Earlier on Sunday, senior bureaucrat Rohit Kansal and chief spokesperson of the governor’s administration, said, “The stand of the state government on the request of deferment of hearing on Article 35A in the Supreme Court remains the same as requested by them on February 11.” He was replying to a question on whether there was a change in the stand of the governor’s administration on the contentious issue.

Also read: Government cracks down on separatists in Jammu and Kashmir, 150 held

The administration had also appealed to the people of the state to stay calm and not pay heed to rumours after tension mounted in Kashmir as the government launched a massive crackdown on separatists and detained over 150 people, mainly from the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir, ahead of a hearing in the Supreme Court on Article 35 A.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 14:31 IST

tags

more from india