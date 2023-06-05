Home / India News / Amit Shah meets Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, other priests during Kerala visit

Amit Shah meets Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, other priests during Kerala visit

PTI |
Jun 05, 2023 07:22 AM IST

Amit Shah met the Bishop and other priests at a hotel near the International Airport here.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, a senior bishop of the Catholic church, during his visit to Kerala on Sunday.

"During my visit to Kochi met Archbishop of Thrissur Andrews Thazhath, Fr Renny Mundenkurian and Fr Alex Maprani," Shah tweeted with a photograph of the meeting.
"During my visit to Kochi met Archbishop of Thrissur Andrews Thazhath, Fr Renny Mundenkurian and Fr Alex Maprani," Shah tweeted with a photograph of the meeting.

Shah, who was on a brief visit to the city to take part in the silver jubilee celebrations of a private hospital here, met the Bishop and other priests at a hotel near the International Airport here.

"During my visit to Kochi met Archbishop of Thrissur Andrews Thazhath, Fr Renny Mundenkurian and Fr Alex Maprani," Shah tweeted with a photograph of the meeting.

Read: PM Modi meets top Kerala bishops in push to BJP's Christian outreach

However, details of the meeting with the senior Bishop of the Catholic church are yet to be known. The church has not yet reacted to it.

Archbishop is also the president of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amit shah kerala
amit shah kerala
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out