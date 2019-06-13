Home Minister Amit Shah lays out roadmap on how BJP will reach its peak

The BJP with its best-ever Lok Sabha tally of 303 seats is yet to reach its peak, BJP President Amit Shah said on Thursday.

“Amit Shah told party office-bearers that BJP has still not arrived at its peak in terms of its electoral performance,” BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav told reporters.

Shah’s remarks came here at his inaugural address to party office-bearers, state party chiefs and others at the BJP headquarters.

“I had said in 2014 in BJP’s national council meeting that we are yet to achieve our peak. Today, I am again saying the party is yet to be at its peak,” Yadav quoted Shah as saying.

Shah told the party leaders that the BJP has still a long way to go, urging them to devote themselves to the cause.

In 2014, addressing BJP’s two-day National Executive in Bhubaneswar in Odisha, Shah had said many people declared after the 2014 general election that the BJP reached its peak, but it was not so.

“They then said in 2017 (after elections to the five states, including Uttar Pradesh) that the BJP has now attained it peak, but it is not the case. The BJP is yet to be at its peak. The BJP will attain its peak when BJP will have Chief Ministers in all the states and it has members everywhere -- from panchayats to Parliament,” Shah had said.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 16:53 IST