Hong Kong can take decision on Nirav Modi’s arrest: China

China on Monday said India has to coordinate with the Hong Kong government -- which is one of China’s Special Administrative Regions -- to look for fugitive Nirav Modi.

Modi, who is wanted in connection with the Rs 12,700-crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank, is reportedly in Hong Kong.

Minister of state for external affairs VK Singh had told Parliament last week that “the ministry has sought the provisional arrest of Nirav Deepak Modi by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the People’s Republic of China.”

Asked about India’s request, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing in Beijing that “according to the one country two systems and basic law of the HKSAR, under the assistance and authorisation of the central government, the HKSAR can make proper arrangement on judicial mutual assistance with other countries,” he said.

“If India makes relevant request to the HKSAR, we believe the HKSAR will follow the basic law and relevant laws and under relevant judicial agreements with India with the relevant issue,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)