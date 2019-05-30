Hooch kills 2 in UP’s Sitapur after 18 deaths in Barabanki

At least two people have died from drinking spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, officials said on Thursday, days after 18 deaths were reported from the adjoining Barabanki district earlier this week.

The deaths come after 18 people died from drinking toxic alcohol in Barabanki as an excise inspector and two other accused, including the owner of the shop where liquor was sourced from, were arrested on Wednesday. Six people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

Officials feared the death toll in Barabanki was likely to go up as many of 56 others, who had also taken ill after consuming spurious liquor, were in a condition critical at hospitals in Lucknow and Barabanki.

Inspector of Mahmoodabad police station Gopal Narain Singh confirmed the deaths and said that three people are admitted in a local hospital after their conditions deteriorated.

Singh said the two men who died have been identified as Vinod Kumar of Faizanpur village and Sumeri of Bijaura village. Their bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination to further investigate the matter.

The inspector said an alert has been sounded in the area to prevent any further deaths and that villagers are being made aware of the dangers of spurious liquor.

First Published: May 30, 2019 09:53 IST