Hooch tragedy: CM Stalin transfers case to Crime Branch as death toll rises

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that the cases related to the Hooch tragedy in the state will be transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID). The chief minister's statement comes as the death tally in the incident increased to 14. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin(HT File Photo)

CM Stalin on Monday visited the Villupuram district where the mishap took place. He was also accompanied by State ministers Ponmudi and A V Velu.

Addressing the media after meeting those who were undergoing treatment, Stalin said, "to completely prevent use of raw materials used in industries in making illicit brew, in order to find the root cause and eliminate illicit liquor, the investigation into the two incidents will be transferred to the CB-CID." He also stated that his government would take stringent action against the culprits.

Later, a high-level meeting was also chaired by the chief minister who directed the police officials to work towards ending the sale and consumption of illicit liquor in the state.

AIADMK chief and Leader of Opposition, K Palaniswami hit out at Stalin over the issue and claimed that appropriate action by the government could have averted such incidents in the state.

"Chief Minister Stalin is fully responsible. He should resign from his post, he is an inept CM," he told reporters in Tiruchirappalli.

Stalin on Sunday announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 each to those who were hospitalised.

(With inputs from agencies)