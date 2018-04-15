Hostels for SC, ST, OBC in Bihar to get grains at BPL rates: Paswan

Union minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday said hostels being run for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in Bihar will get grains at BPL rates.

“We have taken a decision to allot food grains at BPL rates to all the 117 Ambedkar hostels of SC apart from hostels of ST, OBC, including OBC among minorities, in the state,” the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister told reporters here.

Stating that 15 kg of food grains will be made available to each student living in these hostels at BPL rates, Paswan said, “We will make the allotment to the state government the day it gives the list (of beneficiaries).”

The minister said the decision was arrived at after a discussion with officials concerned, following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s demand in this regard on Saturday, during a Lok Janshakti Party function to mark Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary in the state capital.