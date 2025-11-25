Hot-air balloon rides to open in Delhi from November 29: Check locations, prices, other details

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday launched a trial run of hot-air balloon rides at Baansera, reported news agency PTI. The trips would range from 7 to 12 minutes, with each ride having a holding capacity of four people.(HT photo/Sanchit Khanna)

Lt. Governor VK Saxena told reporters that he had tested the ride and was happy and satisfied.

"Earlier, I had promised people of Delhi that we will keep on introducing new things for entertainment. Many parks and recreational spaces have been developed recently, adding to that is the hot-air balloon facility for which a trial run was launched today," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

"I tested the ride, and I am happy and satisfied. From a safety point of view, four ropes are tied to the balloon, with each rope having a capacity of seven tonnes. Today we went to a height of 120 feet from the ground,"Saxena added.

All you need to know about hot-air-balloon rides



According to the LG, the hot-air balloon rides will be open to the public from Saturday, November 29.

He said that the ticket for the rides will be ₹ 3,000 per person, excluding taxes.

According to officials quoted by PTI, the trips would range from 7 to 12 minutes, with each ride having a holding capacity of four people.

The DDA has finalised a private agency to conduct hot air balloon rides at four locations in July.

