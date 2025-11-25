Hot-air balloon rides to open in Delhi from November 29: Check locations, prices, other details
Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena told reporters that he had tested the ride and was happy and satisfied.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday launched a trial run of hot-air balloon rides at Baansera, reported news agency PTI.
"Earlier, I had promised people of Delhi that we will keep on introducing new things for entertainment. Many parks and recreational spaces have been developed recently, adding to that is the hot-air balloon facility for which a trial run was launched today," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
"I tested the ride, and I am happy and satisfied. From a safety point of view, four ropes are tied to the balloon, with each rope having a capacity of seven tonnes. Today we went to a height of 120 feet from the ground,"Saxena added.
All you need to know about hot-air-balloon rides
- According to the LG, the hot-air balloon rides will be open to the public from Saturday, November 29.
- He said that the ticket for the rides will be ₹3,000 per person, excluding taxes.
- According to officials quoted by PTI, the trips would range from 7 to 12 minutes, with each ride having a holding capacity of four people.
- The DDA has finalised a private agency to conduct hot air balloon rides at four locations in July.
- The locations finalised were the Yamuna Sports Complex, the Commonwealth Games sports complexes, and two other sites along the Yamuna Bank at Asita and Baansera near the Sarai Kale Khan area.
- “Tethered flights will be permitted for four hours daily. However, DDA may extend it as per requirements,” the DDA said in a statement.
- The agency added that the peak season for ballooning in North India is from November to February.
- Once fully launched at the other three locations, these rides will provide residents and visitors with a unique aerial view of Delhi's natural landscape, riverfront, and cityscape, significantly enhancing the city's tourism potential.